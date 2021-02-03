CHICAGO (CBS) — A new way to get the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be rolling out — literally. MobileVax will bring the vaccine to you, but it could come with a price.

Between the botox, brow lifts and body tune-ups, Dr. Mich Singh is making it his mission to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to you.

“MobileVax really focuses on improving access to care for different neighborhoods of Chicago as well as different demographics that exist in and around Chicago,” said Singh, the Chief Medical Officer of MobileVax.

The former Air Force flight surgeon said he believes his logistical expertise could save thousands of lives.

But where would the cosmetic surgeon even get thousands of doses for distribution?

“We’re getting them from the state of Illinois,” he said. “But the key is building a database of patients, trying to see where there is a need for this vaccine, and then being able to plug that need with I-CARE or IDPH and asking them vaccines that we have 10, 15, 20,000 people now that are ready to be vaccinated.”

Singh said his goal is to work with nonprofits, churches, schools and organizations like the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago to eventually vaccinate thousands for free.

But they will also offer a concierge service. Those individuals, who would receive the vaccine at their home or work, would have to pay for the services. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said providers like Singh can charge an administration fee for giving someone the shot.

“If for some reason you’ve been hibernating this whole time because of this pandemic, you don’t want to go to Walgreens or CVS to get vaccinated because you’re scared of contracting COVID or you’re too sick, we can organize a logistical healthcare delivery team to go into your house and vaccinate that member on site in your house,” Singh said.

The fee will go toward paying the nurses who are administering the shot. Singh compared it to the house calls of yesteryear, while following the protocols of the present, like only vaccinating those who are currently eligible for the vaccine per state guidelines.

Singh said he hopes to deploy MobileVax for the first time in the next two to four weeks. He’s also working on an app that will compliment MobileVax’s services.