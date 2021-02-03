CHICAGO (CBS) — The restaurant industry has been ravaged by COVID-19, but Restaurant Week in Chicago will go on – with some important changes.
The first changes are the dates. Normally, the event would be under way right now in early February. But this year, it runs from March 19 to April 4.
You will still find the usual tasting menu bargains, but some of the proceeds will go to a restaurant relief fund.
Some participating restaurants will also make their Restaurant Week offerings available for takeout and delivery.
