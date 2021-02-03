Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory At 11 a.m. ThursdayThe Chicago area can expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow on Thursday when a wintry mix will move through ahead of an arctic blast arriving this weekend.

$22,000 Flute Found After Out-Of-Town Musician Lost It On Blue LineThere was some good news Wednesday for the out-of-town musician who left his flute on a CTA Blue Line train – the instrument has been found.

Owner Of Pelago Ristorante Says Padlocked Door To Adjacent Hotel Is A Safety IssueA chain and padlock now block the entrance to the Raffaello Hotel in Streeterville, as it is shut down during the pandemic. The owner of the adjoining restaurant said that is a problem.

South Suburban Man With COPD Hasn't Left Home In A Year, And Now He Can't Get A COVID-19 Vaccine AppointmentTerry Simpson has not left his home for a year, as it’s just not worth the risk in his condition. He told CBS 2’s Tara Molina the first time he will step out the door will be to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he has tried everything and cannot get an appointment.