By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Dan Ryan Expressway, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting Wednesday night that started downtown.

According to police, a man and woman were in their car, in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street around 10:40 p.m., when someone inside a white car started shooting at them.

The woman was shot in the head and the man was shot in the knee and arm.

The man and women were able to continue driving, taking the Dan Ryan Expressway before they were taken to  University of Chicago Medical Center. Illinois State police closed multiple lanes overnight to investigate.

The woman is in critical condition and the man is in good condition.

No arrests have been made.

