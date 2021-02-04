CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’re still struggling to find a job, you’re not alone.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and working with a career coach every week to bring you advice about looking for and landing a job.
This week our career coach is sharing some job search strategies you may not have tried yet.
“The day-to-day grind of a job search can really wear on you,” Lynee Alves, President of Interview Like An Expert, said. “You feel like it’s Groundhog day and you’re doing the same things over and over again so exploring new ideas is a great thing and you can tap into some other areas like alumni associations.”
If that’s not an option, Alves recommends looking for professional associations. These groups are offered for almost ever industry and career field.
You can also tap into your local library for career events and resources. Alves recommends searching sites like EventBrite for virtual networking groups.
“That opportunity to talk to new people and learn new things, you just might uncover something that you had no idea about, whether that’s an event that’s taking place online or whether it’s a person you can get connected to,” Alves said.
For more job search strategies, our career coach Lynee Alves is teaching a free masterclass next week. It’s called “Insider Tips To Supercharge Your Job Search.”
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Woman Kept Being Sent Parking Tickets From City Of Chicago After Moving To North Carolina
- A Year After Daughter’s Death In North Carolina, Grieving Mom Still Waiting For Answers; ‘It’s Devastating’
- Chicago’s Ford Assembly Plant To Lay Off Workers