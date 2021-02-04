CHICAGO (CBS) — Caring for caregivers.
COVID-19 has put a huge amount stress on health care workers. Now a concerned organization is stepping up to help.
On Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital, the group called Caring for our Caregivers donated computer tablets. They’re pre-loaded with tools, techniques and resources to combat burnout, as healthcare workers treat COVID patients and administer vaccines.
“When we have a vaccine and everything goes back to normal, this is not over for health care workers. Because in times of stress, their adrenaline is pushing them through and they’re doing fine,” said organization founder Doctor Saloumeh Bozorgzadeh. “It’s when things calm down that they begin to feel the effects of this last year, and the impact and trauma it has on them.”
To honor those on the front line at Mount Sinai and other hospitals, Caring for our Caregivers is hosting a Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day on February 25th with online programs and celebrations to say thank you.
