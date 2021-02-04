CHICAGO (CBS) — The Arlington Heights Fire Department said two elderly people are dead after a fire Thursday morning.
Authorities said first responders went to 1929 North Spruce Terrace after flames were seen coming from the single-family home just after 8:00 a.m. An adjoining neighbor’s home also had flames and smoke coming from the building.
Police were not able to enter the home because heavy smoke and fire. The Arlington Heights Fire Department searched the home and found two people, later identified as a 75-year-old male resident and his 72-year-old wife.
They were taken to Northwest Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were later pronounced dead.
According to the fire department, the blaze was brought under control around 8:44 a.m. First responders from Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Schaumberg, Prospect Heights and Palatine assisted in putting out the fire.
No one else lived in the home and no first responders were hurt in the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but preliminary evidence shows it may have started in the home’s kitchen.
Also From CBS Chicago: