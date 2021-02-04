CHICAGO (CBS) — Saying her patience with Chicago Teachers Union leadership has run out, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday said she wants to get a deal done to reopen Chicago Public Schools by the end of the day, blaming the union for the lack of an agreement so far.

“We need to get this deal done and get it done today, without further delay,” she said. “Yesterday, there were a series of steps backward that were simply not productive, and we have conveyed that problem to the CTU leadership in the strongest terms possible.”

The mayor said CPS spent hours on Wednesday waiting for CTU leadership to provide their latest proposal.

“We are still waiting on the CTU,” she said. “All we need now is for CTU leadership to get serious and meet us at the finish line.”

Wednesday night, CPS said it was extending a “cooling-off period” during the negotiations for another day, but Lightfoot said she won’t be extending it again beyond Thursday night, even though Friday is a scheduled day off for CPS students.

Lightfoot said she expects students to be back in classrooms “as soon as possible,” but didn’t give a date, or say what the district plans to do if it does not reach an agreement with the union before the end of the day on Thursday.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have gotten it done yesterday, or Tuesday, or Monday, but today is the day. My patience is up,” she said.

CPS Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson reiterated that remote learning does not work for every student, and said minority students in particular have struggled to keep up while learning at home.

“I hear from countless Black and Latinx families whose children are falling behind, and who are not thriving nor managing throughout this process,” she said.

Jackson said there’s a mountain of data proving schools can reopen safely during the pandemic with proper safety protocols in place, so there’s no reason the district and the union couldn’t have reached a deal by now.

“At this point finding a public health expert who opposes in person learning would be like finding a scientist that doesn’t believe in climate change,” Jackson said.

The mayor said CPS and CTU have reached tentative agreements on five of eight areas — including ventilation, safety and health protocols, testing, contact tracing, and joint safety committees — but has yet to reach a deal on a vaccination plan, accommodations for teachers who live with someone with an underlying health condition, or metrics for closing schools again if cases start to rise again.

“Today is the day we need a definitive answer on all the outstanding issues,” Lightfoot said. “We can’t keep taking steps back. We can’t wait for hours and hours and hours, and have no response other than, ‘We’re working on it.’ That’s not good enough anymore.”

Earlier Thursday, CTU sent an open letter to CPS parents, accusing the district of spending months refusing to negotiate over reopening plans, claiming it wasn’t until the union voted to authorize teachers to stay remote until there’s an agreement with the district to reopen schools.

“All through this period, red flag after red flag has been raised. We’ve seen CPS leadership fail to meet its own meager safety protocols, and fail to provide the PPE, deep cleaning and adequate ventilation it promised,” the union said in its letter.

CTU also said the mayor and CPS are still threatening to lock out teachers who refuse to show up in person.

“We sincerely hope that doesn’t happen. Thousands of our members are also CPS parents. We love your children. We desperately want to be back in classrooms with them, but we are not willing to accept the inevitable illness and death a reckless reopening will inflict on our city,” the union wrote.

However, Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said the city has been making “excellent progress” in key COVID metrics, with the average positivity rate down to 5.4%, and approximately 539 new cases per day, compared to a rate of 16% and 3,000 new cases per day during the peak of the pandemic.

“This is the best shape our city has been in from a COVID perspective since the beginning of October,” she said. Arwady also reiterated that, although there have been dozens of cases of coronavirus reported at schools since the first groups of teachers and students returned to classrooms last month, the vast majority of those involved only one case at an individual school, and said there have been no signs of outbreaks within schools. “We know how to be careful about COVID. We know that you can’t have a completely normal in-school experience. You have to have masks. You have to have distancing. You have to have pods so that limited numbers of students are interacting. You have to pay extra attention to cleaning and disinfection,” she said. “Schools are just not the source of COVID spread like people thought they would be a year ago. The science continues to evolve, but at this point the answers could not be more clear.”

Lightfoot stressed that CPS already has agreed to allow teachers to work remotely if they have underlying health conditions, or are the primary caregiver for someone who does. She said the union has asked for additional accommodations for about 2,000 union members who live with someone who has an underlying health condition, but is not their primary caretaker.

“We have offered a very specific plan, including getting dedicated vaccine resources for them so that they can get vaccinated quickly and address issues in the household,” she said.

The mayor said the district’s proposal has been on the table for days, and they are still waiting for answer from the union.

“We need an answer from the CTU,” she said. “We have literally bent over backwards to try to be as accommodating as we can.”

