INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Nze and Chuck Harris scored 22 points apiece as Butler beat DePaul 68-58 on Saturday.
The 22 points were a season high for Nze.
Bo Hodges had 7 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Butler (6-10, 5-8 Big East Conference).
Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a season-high 26 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (3-8, 1-8).
Butler defeated DePaul 67-53 on Jan. 19.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Also From CBS Chicago: