CHICAGO (CBS) — The year was 1913 – Woodrow Wilson became president, the population of the United States was only 97 million, and Dolores Quiroz was born.
Ms. Quiroz celebrated her 108th birthday this weekend. Family and friends had a drive-by celebration on the West Side, in a fitting tribute to the grandmother, great-grandmother, and retired teacher.
Ms. Quiroz’s Her family describes her as a “saint” who has “love and compassion” for everyone she meets.
To what does she attribute her long life? She said a healthy diet, an active social life… and keeping up with world events.
Happy Birthday to Ms. Dolores Quiroz.
Also From CBS Chicago: