CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed in the chest in a domestic incident at a River North hotel early Saturday morning.
A man was taken into custody.
Police said at 3:45 a.m., the woman was stabbed in the chest in a hotel in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street. They did not specify which hotel.
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
The man was taken into custody and was also taken to Northwestern with lacerations to his hand, police said. He was in good condition.
Police said the incident was domestic in nature.
Area Three detectives were investigating Saturday afternoon.
