CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police were in mourning Saturday night after an officer was found dead.
Police tweeted a picture of squad cars behind an ambulance that carried the officer’s remains.
In the overnight hours, the Chicago Police Dept lost an off-duty member. Department personnel escorted his remains to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/FmfynKhFLB
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 6, 2021
He was discovered during a wellbeing check while off-duty Saturday morning.
The officer was identified Sunday as Reggie Brown. He worked in the South Chicago (4th) District.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our 4th District Officer Reggie Brown. He will be dearly missed by many. Our deepest condolences to Officer Brown's family and friends. Rest peacefully Brother! pic.twitter.com/xYpxK5SVfn
— 4th District – South Chicago (@ChicagoCAPS04) February 7, 2021
Sources said it appears he died of natural causes.
