CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 2,060 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 48 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,146,341, including 19,633 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories reported 81,550 tests to the state for a total of 16,636,585.
As of Saturday night 2,188 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 507 were in intensive care and 245 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 is 3.4%.
On Saturday 48,359 vaccine doses were administered in the state. A total of 1,342,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Saturday at midnight, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,553 doses, according to IDPH. The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered or allocated to Illinois stands at 2,132,025.
