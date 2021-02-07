CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 1,764 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 55 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 639,711 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 11,401, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 416 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,006,430 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,999,073 on Saturday. A total of 7,285,821 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 65 and older, healthcare workers, longterm care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Sunday, 694,945 people in the state had received a first dose of vaccine, and 216,389 were fully vaccinated.
