HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — The subzero temperatures on Sunday created an icy mess for firefighters in Northwest Indiana.
A fire broke out around 2 a.m. in a thrift store in the 6200 block of Hohman Avenue in Hammond.
The building was a total loss, and the debris was left coated in ice.
Through the day Sunday as crews continued to put out hot spots, fire hydrants and hoses froze over.
“It just makes everything a lot harder,” said Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith, “trying to stay warm and moving around and then you can’t really move too fast, because you’re going to fall.”
Medics took one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
