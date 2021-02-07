DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s one of the biggest events every year: the Super Bowl.

Rae Mills, a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs said, “It’s a good day to party, just to get together with friends, what the last game of the season.”

Gigliola Lubiano of Frisco said, “I see the excitement from all of my neighbors and my friends about the upcoming game.”

Until the morning after the game, when excitement for many turns to dread when fans have to get up and go to work.

Now, Democratic State Representative Art Fierro of El Paso has proposed a bill that would make the day after the Super Bowl a state holiday.

Lubiano said, “I would probably be someone that’s struggling to get up the following morning after the Super Bowl myself. I support it, yes.”

Jaylyn Edwards, a diehard Cowboys fan said, “I think it’s pretty good idea like any other holiday, we want to celebrate, have a little fun, do stuff together.”

It is still early in the legislative session, and the bill has not been sent to a committee for consideration.

Even if the bill doesn’t become law, there’s a chance something like it could still happen.

The NFL is considering an additional week of games.

If approved, a league spokesman says in some years, Super Bowl Sunday would fall on the day before the Presidents Day holiday.

Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission said having a holiday after the Super Bowl could help Dallas or Houston attract more visitors the next time they host the big game.

“Do a once in a lifetime experience of a Super Bowl, maybe go to the game, maybe not. There’s plenty of other things that happen within that host city.”

She said it could also lead companies to encourage employees to give back to their communities. “Our local organizing committee would be out looking to secure those volunteers. And this would be a great gift back for those corporations to truly be a part of a Super Bowl.”

Regardless of what happens, there are some things that will never change about a Super Bowl in North Texas.

Edwards said, “I don’t care who’s in the Super Bowl right now. I’m always a Cowboys fan. I don’t care about any other team.”

Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.