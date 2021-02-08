CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurant owners are demanding the city increase limits for indoor dining ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The holiday is typically one of the busiest times of the year to eat out.
"Even at 100% capacity, sometimes it's hard to pay the bills," said A.J. Castillo of Americanos Restaurant,
Late Monday afternoon, the Chicago Restaurant Coalition held a virtual news conference, urging the city to allow 50% capacity by this Friday.
Indoor dining is currently capped at 25% capacity. Business owners point to dropping positivity rates, adding that restaurants are being unfairly restricted.