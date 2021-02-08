DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, fatal fire, Fire, Hermitage Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed in an extra-alarm house fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday.

The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. at 8032 S. Hermitage Ave. The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for extra equipment to fight the blaze.

RELATED: Chicago Restaurants Want Capacity Limits Lifted Before Valentine's Day

RELATED: 'I Don't Know How To File My Taxes': Suburban Chicago Resident Told By IDES To Contact The IRS About The State Agency Overpaying Her

A woman about 45 years old was found in the rear bedroom and was pulled from the fire as soon as firefighters arrived, but had already suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, the Fire Department said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Four adults were displaced by the fire. No firefighters were injured.

MORE: Karen Lewis, Former CTU President, Dies

Officials said careless smoking might have caused the fire. The house did not have working smoke detectors, officials said.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff