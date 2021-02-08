CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was killed in an extra-alarm house fire in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Monday.
The fire broke out just before 10 a.m. at 8032 S. Hermitage Ave. The Fire Department called a 2-11 alarm for extra equipment to fight the blaze.RELATED: Chicago Restaurants Want Capacity Limits Lifted Before Valentine's Day
RELATED: 'I Don't Know How To File My Taxes': Suburban Chicago Resident Told By IDES To Contact The IRS About The State Agency Overpaying Her
The 211 8032 hermitage is now struck out. One critical injury adult female found in rear bedroom. Fire is now out. No CFD injuries. Four adults are now displaced. pic.twitter.com/ntgHkPMPt4
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 8, 2021
A woman about 45 years old was found in the rear bedroom and was pulled from the fire as soon as firefighters arrived, but had already suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, the Fire Department said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Four adults were displaced by the fire. No firefighters were injured.MORE: Karen Lewis, Former CTU President, Dies
Officials said careless smoking might have caused the fire. The house did not have working smoke detectors, officials said.