CHICAGO (CBS) — A CBD dispensary in the Clark and Belmont district in Lakeview was robbed Tuesday evening.
The robbery happened at 6:52 p.m. at the Smokepost CBD Dispensary and Glass Gallery, 905 W. Belmont Ave.
Police said two armed men walked in and demanded cash and other items, and then fled the store.
CBD is a chemical found in marijuana, but CBD dispensaries are not medical or recreational marijuana dispensaries.
It is not known how much the suspects got away with or what items they took.
No one was injured.