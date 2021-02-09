CHICAGO (CBS)– In Chicago’s effort to bring kids back to the classroom, the decision is up to the teachers.
Late Monday night, the Chicago Teacher's Union agreed to let their members vote on a new "tentative deal." This deal includes more teacher vaccinations and conditions to close public schools if there's a spike in COVID cases.
Teachers and staff have until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to cast a vote on the tentative deal by secret electronic ballot.
If CTU votes ‘yes’ on tentative agreement, this is when teachers and staff would return:
Students:
Pre-K/Cluster – Return Thursday Feb. 11th
K-5th Graders – Return March 1st
6-8th Graders – Return March 8th
Teachers Staff Return:
Pre-K/Cluster – Feb. 11th
K-5 – February 22nd
6-8th – March 1st
The union also noted that 90 percent of delegates voted "no confidence" in the district leadership of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS.
“Delegates’ vote of no confidence tonight reflects their disgust that it has taken almost a year of effort just to extract the most basic enforceable safety guarantees from a school district with a dismal record of broken promises,” the union said in a written statement.