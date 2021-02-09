CHICAGO (CBS)– Another cold day is ahead.
Monday’s temperatures will be near 14 degrees with partly cloudy skies. While there is a little snow on the radar early this morning, the rest of the day will be clear before more snow returns.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for Kane, DeKalb, Kendall and La Salle counties.
Persistent snow chances return Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Highs in the teens and lows in a single digits are expected to continue.