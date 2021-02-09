DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — We stay in the freezer right through the weekend and into next week.

The normal high is 33 degrees. We will not be seeing it anytime soon.

It turns cloudy on Tuesday night as the low drops to 3.

There will be on-and-off snow chances through the next seven days – all looking like minor amounts for now.

Wednesday morning starts dry and cloudy. Snow shower chances come around in the late morning through the afternoon.

This disturbance is not too impressive, as the best snow stays well south of us. Minor amounts are expected Wednesday amounting to a dusting to a couple of fluffy inches, mainly south of I-80.

The high for Wednesday is 18. On Thursday, look for a high of 19 with flurries of a few snow showers.

