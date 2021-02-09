CHICAGO (CBS) — We stay in the freezer right through the weekend and into next week.
It turns cloudy on Tuesday night as the low drops to 3.
Wednesday morning starts dry and cloudy. Snow shower chances come around in the late morning through the afternoon.
The high for Wednesday is 18. On Thursday, look for a high of 19 with flurries of a few snow showers.