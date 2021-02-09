CHICAGO (CBS) — Game on.
While the rest of the state is already playing winter sports, Chicago Public Schools now have the green light to move ahead.
Most Chicago Public Schools winter sports teams may start competing on Thursday. However, basketball will start practicing on Thursday – with games beginning next week.
Winter sports for boys include swimming and diving, wrestling, basketball, and bowling. For girls, the list includes bowling, competitive cheerleading, competitive dance, gymnastics, and basketball.
The Illinois High School Association started its basketball season on Jan. 27, according to published reports.