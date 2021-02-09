GARY, Ind. (CBS) — This month, one Northwest Indiana teenager isn’t just celebrating Black History – she has become a part of it.
Kendall Jackson has become the first ever female African-American Eagle Scout.
A member of Gary's Scout Troop 53, Jackson was 14 years old when girls were first allowed to join the Boy Scouts – and she wasted no time working her way to the top of the ranks.
“It warms my heart to know that I can potentially have younger girls and boys look up to me,” Jackson said.
Jackson, a Lake Central High School senior, said scouting has always been a part of her life. Her mother is a scoutmaster, and her brother is also an Eagle Scout.
But Jackson does point out she has earned more merit badges than her brother.