By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow showers will come to an end late Wednesday, leaving cloudy and cold conditions for the evening.

Wednesday 7 p.m.: 02.10.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 3, with wind chills dropping to -10.

Thursday 7 a.m.: 02.10.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There will be lakeside snow showers for northwest Indiana Thursday morning. That activity swings to the Illinois side by the afternoon, leaving minor amounts.

Thursday 3 p.m.: 02.10.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Snowfall Tracker: 02.10.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Thursday is 19. The high for Friday is 17 with mostly cloudy conditions.

Polar air stays in place into next week.

7 Day Forecast: 02.10.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The normal high is a balmy 33 degrees.

