CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow showers will come to an end late Wednesday, leaving cloudy and cold conditions for the evening.
The low for Wednesday night is 3, with wind chills dropping to -10.
There will be lakeside snow showers for northwest Indiana Thursday morning. That activity swings to the Illinois side by the afternoon, leaving minor amounts.
The high for Thursday is 19. The high for Friday is 17 with mostly cloudy conditions.
Polar air stays in place into next week.
The normal high is a balmy 33 degrees.