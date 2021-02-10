CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union will pay respects to its former president Karen Lewis with a virtual shiva.
The Jewish tradition offers mourners a chance to share memories and offer condolences.
The Zoom gathering will take place Wednesday and Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lewis died earlier this week after a long battle with brain cancer.
Information about attending the virtual gathering can be found on the CTU website.