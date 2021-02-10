DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Teachers Union, CTU, Karen Lewis

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union will pay respects to its former president Karen Lewis with a virtual shiva.

The Jewish tradition offers mourners a chance to share memories and offer condolences.

The Zoom gathering will take place Wednesday and Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lewis died earlier this week after a long battle with brain cancer.

Information about attending the virtual gathering can be found on the CTU website. 

