CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are trying to get rid of Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.
He was served with administrative misconduct charges Wednesday.
Catanzara is accused of filing a false police report against then-Supt. Eddie Johnson for his conduct during an anti-violence protest.RELATED: 'Extremely Relieved He's Going Back': CPS Students Return To The Classroom Thursday
The police board will decide Catanzara's fate.
In the meantime, he will not be paid.