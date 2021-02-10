DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, John Catanzara

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are trying to get rid of Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

He was served with administrative misconduct charges Wednesday.

Catanzara is accused of filing a false police report against then-Supt. Eddie Johnson for his conduct during an anti-violence protest.

The police board will decide Catanzara’s fate.

In the meantime, he will not be paid.

