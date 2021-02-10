CHICAGO (CBS) — A shot was fired Wednesday when a fight broke out as people lined up for a funeral service outside a church in Englewood.
A funeral service was being held at a church in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street around 11 a.m., and due to COVID-19 restrictions, people were lined up outside the church, police said.
Some people in line got into a fight, and someone fired a gun – sending a bullet through the front window of the church, police said.
No one was injured. One shell casing was found, police said.
No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating.