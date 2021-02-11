CHICAGO (CBS)– The cold continues with frequent light snow chances.
Snow showers are expected Thursday with temperatures near of 19 degrees.RELATED: Chicago's New Indoor Dining Plan Starts Thursday
RELATED: With Live Entertainment Allowed Again, But With Strict Capacity Limits, Theaters And Performers Wonder Is It Worth It?
By The evening, temperatures will drop to the single digits.
MORE: Chicago Weather: Bitter Cold In The Morning
Colder air pushes in this weekend, before temperatures climb to the 20s by next week.