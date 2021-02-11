DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– The cold continues with frequent light snow chances.

Snow showers are expected Thursday with temperatures near of 19 degrees.

By The evening, temperatures will drop to the single digits.

Colder air pushes in this weekend, before temperatures climb to the 20s by next week.