CHICAGO (CBS) — The pandemic doesn’t have to keep you from eating your Thin Mints and Samoas.
The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana are gearing up for National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 19th to the 21st.RELATED: Judge Won't Issue Arrest Warrant Or Increase Bail For Kyle Rittenhouse For Failing To Notify Court Of New Address
The annual event honors the achievements of young entrepreneurs. This year, with many scouts going fully digital to sell their cookies, there’s a lot to celebrate.
Starting Thursday, the Girl Scouts are teaming up with Grubhub nationwide. You can order cookies for pick-up or delivery through the app or on the Girl Scouts website.
If you don’t know of a local troop nearby, you can visit the Girl Scout cookie virtual pop up shop and order from a troop closest to your zip code.
All proceeds stay local and Grubhub is waiving its fees.RELATED: Vincent Richardson, Who Fooled CPD And Worked Full-Duty Shift When He Was 14, Has Been Charged With Impersonating Police Officer Again
It's OFFICIALLY Cookie time!
If you have any questions or want to share an exciting new idea that you have for our Girl Scouts, please reach out to us at productprogram@girlscoutsgcnwi.org.
We are SO EXCITED! pic.twitter.com/BWM0djxMzt
— Girl Scouts Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana (@GirlScoutsGCNWI) January 2, 2021MORE: East Chicago Police Detective Out Of ICU After Weekend Shooting