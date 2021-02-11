CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer – in a pattern that goes back a dozen years until he was just 14 years old.

Police said Vincent Richardson, 26, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Wednesday in west suburban Lisle where he now lives.

Police said Richardson impersonated a Chicago Police sergeant in incidents on Jan. 14, Jan. 27, and Feb. 3 in the 2300 block of West Jackson Boulevard in the Near West (12th) District.

A source told CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot that police have been monitoring his social media and saw him dressed up in a police uniform as a sergeant. A TikTok account with Richardson’s name hosts numerous video clips showing him in a police uniform – sometimes dancing – with the #copsoftiktok among the hashtags.

Richardson first made headlines in 2009, when he fooled officers in the Grand Crossing (3rd) District into impersonating a police officer when he was 14 years old.

Despite being only 14 at the time, he managed to work a full duty shift alongside real officers, and even was allowed to drive a squad car on patrol and help make an arrest after he showed up dressed up as a police officer and claimed to be from another district.

That incident resulted in disciplinary action within the department.

In 2013, Richardson was arrested again after posing as an Englewood (7th) District officer, and trying to buy a real police uniform, and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

In 2015, Richardson was arrested once more in Englewood along with another man. At that time, Richardson and Dantrell Moore, then both 21, were found wearing bulletproof vests, and police duty belts, police said. They also had a police scanner and a stun gun.

Richardson also was arrested in 2010, and sentenced to juvenile detention, after pushing his mother and stealing his uncle’s car. In 2011, he was charged as an adult with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.