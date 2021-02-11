CHICAGO (CBS)– Thousands of the youngest Chicago Public School students and their teachers are heading back to their classrooms Thursday.
The return to school plan is staggered. Thursday, Pre-k and special education students, whose parents signed up for in-person learning, will be back in school.
Kindergarten through 5th grade teachers return the Feb. 22 with students starting in person March 1.
The agreement the CTU members approved, includes a plan to vaccinate 1,500 staff members each week.
It also lays out metrics for a district-wide 14-day return to remote learning. This will be triggered in part by a seven-consecutive-day rise in the city’s COVID-19 positivity rate.
Later Thursday morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson will provide an update on the return to in-person learning.