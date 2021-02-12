CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man was killed and two women were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a head-on crash in southwest suburban Joliet.
Police said a 21-year-old woman was driving south on Larkin Avenue near Douglas Street around 3:45 p.m., when she lost control of her vehicle, and crossed into the northbound lanes, crashing into another car headed north on Larkin.
A 75-year-old man driving the other car was pulled out of the vehicle and taken to AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 72-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car, and the 21-year-old woman driving the first vehicle both were taken to Saint Joseph with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.