By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Valentine’s Day arrived a little early at the Brookfield Zoo, where several animals enjoyed heart-shaped treats.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The items were prepared by the animal care staff at the zoo.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Norman, the western lowland gorilla, and a six-year-old Cape porcupine enjoyed cute red heart-shaped treats made of biscuit and gelatin.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Grey seals – includeing Peanut, Georgie and Kiinaq – really liked their frozen gelatin messages of love.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

The meerkats were treated to mealworms inside heart-shaped origami. And the spider monkeys took part in the celebration with bright red strawberries.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

According to the Brookfield Zoo, the Animal Programs staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at the zoo. One way is to give them a variety of different enrichment and foods they normally do not receive on a regular basis.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

