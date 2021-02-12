CHICAGO (CBS)– Earth’s Remedies, a local non profit, is helping connect Chicago Public School students with free education resources.
They need your help! Organizers are looking for tutors and mentors to create resources for student up to 12th grade.
"Black and Brown families within low-income neighborhoods receive fewer resources and funding than the affluent neighborhoods throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs," Earth's Remedies organizers said in a written statement. Amid the pandemic, the impact has taken an even larger told on education.
You can sign up to volunteer through the Impact Learning Google Form.
Donation can be made through a “Save the West Side, Chicago” GuFundMe page.