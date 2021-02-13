CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of teachers and support staff on Chicago’s West Side received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.

They work with The Hand Club For Kids and Moving Everest Charter School in the Austin neighborhood.

Loretto Hospital health care workers administered the shots. Some teachers said they had been a bit concerned about getting inoculated, but believed doing so was the right thing to do.

“It’s not just for us. It’s for others with whom we come into contact; family, others who have not been vaccinated yet. So it’s a step for self, but it’s also a step for community,” said one man who was vaccinated.

“I was always apprehensive about it from the beginning, but when this opportunity came, I said why not? Why not take it? I’m ready for us to move forward and move past this. So I gotta do what I have to do,” another man said.

A total of 78 people were vaccinated at Saturday’s event. They’re due for their second shots on March 6.

