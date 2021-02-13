By Ed Curran
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're dashing through the snow in a little Subaru. It's the Crosstrek, and it's the smallest of Subaru's SUVs. This subcompact SUV feels a bit bigger than it is, and that's a good thing. It drives more like a car than an SUV, but then it throws at you features like all wheel drive and rugged good looks.
The Crosstrek just feels right. It’s a nice-sized car, it’s small but yet it’s not low to the ground. It’s got good ground clearance. It’s got 182 horsepower and symmetrical all wheel drive.
All wheel drive is standard on the Crosstrek, and that's impressive. Trying it out in Chicago's snowy winter was a joy. This vehicle offered sure-footed acceleration, wonderful handling and a handbrake for those times you really need one.
A car this small can’t offer a ton of cargo room, but it does offer a ton of miles per gallon. It gets 34 miles per gallon on the highway.
The interior of the Crosstrek is very nice and functional, but nothing fancy. It kind of matches the practicality of the smallest Subaru.
The Crosstrek is an impressive SUV. Take it for a test drive if you’re looking for a car like the Mazda CX-30 or the Hyundai Kona.