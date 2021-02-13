CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect who led suburban police officers on a car chase and shot at them is in police custody.
Oak Forest police got a call about a carjacking Friday around 5:30 p.m.
Officers spotted the car. The driver took off and crashed at 112th and Hamlet in Chicago.
He got out of the car and fired a gun at Oak Forest police as he ran away.
Chicago police later caught up with the man and arrested him.
No one was hurt.