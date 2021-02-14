CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Public Schools says four COVID-19 vaccination sites for teachers and staff will be fully operational this coming week.
Starting on Monday, the city will set aside 1,500 shots on top of the 2,000 doses offered last week to pre-K and special education cluster teachers and those who live with vulnerable family members.
District officials said more than 7,500 employees have been offered vaccinations, but because of privacy laws, and they cannot say how many have accepted.
For a full breakdown of the CPS vaccination plan and prioritization strategy, click here.
Here are some links to help you make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine: (We have to caution you, it may be difficult to find an available shot in the near future and near your home, but we did want to share all these links in one place to perhaps make it easier for you.)
