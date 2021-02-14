CHICAGO (CBS) — On this Valentine’s Day, a Chicago mentoring organization sent out some love.
Each LOV Box holds a “you are beautiful” teddy bear, candies, a manicure set, Black history information, a mask, and hand sanitizer.
“So many of our girls told us during this pandemic that they have been isolating themselves; that they were just feeling down in a rut and so we wanted to make sure that our girls knew that they were seen, heard, and loved; that we were thinking about them, that we love them, and we wanted to something special on valentine’s Day,” said Jamila Trimuel, founder and chief executive officer of Ladies of Virtue.
These young ladies also get support for six years after graduating from the program.