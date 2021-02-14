CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking the public to help find a 15-year-old girl who is missing from the Lawndale neighborhood.
Marsha Tate, known as "Shay," was last seen earlier Sunday. She is missing from the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue.
Marsha is Black, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. She is believed to have been wearing a burgundy-colored coat with a fur-trimmed hood or a pink jacket with a black hooded jacket and black pants.
Marsha has her hair in single braids and may carrying a handled baby blue or gray round purse and a small peach-colored backpack.
She is known to frequent the area near her home – including the 4100 block of West Roosevelt Road – and nearby libraries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 746-8255.