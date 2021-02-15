CHICAGO (CBS)– Cold temperatures and snow falling are creating dangerous conditions for Chicago area residents.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from Lincoln Park in the Mobile Weather Lab. She said while light snow is falling, streets are slick.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Winter Storm Warning In Effect; Heavy Snowfall Bringing 8-12 Inches
Odigwe said with the cold temperatures, fires are also more common.
A fire in the north suburbs may be a cautionary tale in the cold weather Sunday, as the residents think it may have been started by an electric blanket.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Over 100 Flights Canceled At O'Hare, Midway Airports Amid Winter Storm
Firefighters were called just after 11 a.m. Sunday for a fire at a house at 1026 Timber Ln. in Wilmette.
The official cause of the fire was under investigation late Sunday, but with the cold temperatures, the acting Wilmette fire chief advised everyone to be careful.
Sunday night Chicago firefighters responded to a two-story fire at 8432 S. Gilbert around 11:40 p.m.MORE: Chicago Weather: Warming Centers Staying Open Monday Amid Winter Storm
No injuries were reported.