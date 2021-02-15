CHICAGO (CBS)– A major winter storm is bringing heavy snow to the Chicago area Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in place for most of the area until Tuesday morning.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Over 100 Flights Canceled At O'Hare, Midway Airports Amid Winter Storm
A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for counties west of the city until noon Monday. Temperatures will be near 12 degrees with low temperature near 6 degrees.
RELATED: Chicago Weather: Warming Centers Staying Open Monday Amid Winter Storm
The storm could bring as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow, especially in Chicago. Heaviest amounts of snow will be over the city and lakeshore, and then south and east of the city.
Snow will continue to fall overnight.
MORE: Chicago Weather: Slick Road Conditions Amid Winter Storm; Fire Threats Continue As Cold Temps Linger
Lake effect snow will linger Tuesday morning. Temperatures will rise to the 20s by the end of the week.