CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 1,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily total since late September, although the state also surpassed another grim milestone, with more than 20,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 41 more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,163,574 cases, including 20,002 deaths.
However, key metrics in the fight against the pandemic continue to improve.
The statewide 7-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.9%, tied for the lowest it's been since July 19th. The state's case positivity rate is less than half of what it was a month ago.
As of Sunday night, 1,789 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 389 in the ICU and 184 patients on ventilators. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have been cut in half over the past month in Illinois, and are down 71% from the peak of 6,175 on Nov. 20.
Meantime, Illinois continues to make progress in its vaccination program, with 39,863 doses administered on Sunday, more than double the doses given out one week earlier.
So far, Illinois has received a total of 2,472,925 doses of vaccines, and has administered 1,823,208 vaccinations. The state is averaging 66,320 doses per day over the past week. As of Sunday night, 422,419 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 3.32% of the state’s population.