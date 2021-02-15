CHICAGO (CBS) — In west suburban Cicero, the severe weather on Monday canceled a free COVID-19 testing event organized by community leaders to help mostly Spanish-speaking people.
Rincon Family Services is teaming up with Morton College this week to offer free COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment. The first event was scheduled for Monday between 9 a.m. and noon, but with heavy snow piling up Monday morning, the event was canceled.
Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be available at Morton College, 3801 S. Central Av., on Tuesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information contact Rincon Family Services at 773-564-9070.
