LIVE UPDATES: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Snowstorm System; Some Could See 15 To 20 InchesTotals will vary widely, as some locations could see as little as 4 inches, while others just a mile or two away may have more than a foot.

Chicago Weather: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Winter Storm System; 1 To 2 Inches Falling Per HourLake-effect snow that had been falling during the day and a major snowstorm that earlier wreaked havoc on the southern states combined Monday night for a monstrous snowstorm that had more than a foot of snow on the ground in parts of the Chicago area even before it reached peak intensity.

As People Navigate Snowstorm In Oak Lawn, Many Wonder When We'll Get A BreakSnow clobbered the Chicago area as a lake-effect pattern combined with a storm system that came in from the south on Monday evening.

Tired Of Cars Getting Packed In By Snow Plowing, Chicago Woman Petitions City For Better Snow Removal PlanOne Chicago woman is so over watching neighbors having to dig out their cars that she has created a petition to ask the city for a fix.