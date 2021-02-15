CHICAGO (CBS) — We heard from new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai Monday for the first time since his promotion last month.
In his previous eight years with the franchise, the 37-year-old has coached under three different defensive coordinators. That includes his mentor, Vic Fangio.
“Truth be told, I had a front row seat with him going to the game – you know, we were both in the booth and he sat next to me, or I sat next to him, I should say. I was able to reflect within a game and after a game of why certain things happened; why he called that,” Desai said. Now, does that mean I’m going to do it the same way? No. Would he want me to do it the same way? No. My career has been really defined by learning from a lot of different people and applying it to my own philosophies in the leagues.”
Desai the only holdover still around from Marc Trestman’s coaching staff. They call Desai “Doc,” because has a doctorate and master’s in education.