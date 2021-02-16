CHICAGO (CBS) — An historic snowstorm buried parts of the Chicago area in up to 18 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, although some locations saw less than half of that.
Snow began falling Sunday night, and while it had mostly cleared out by Tuesday morning, lake effect snow is excepted to continue through mid to late morning, shifting to Northwest Indiana by the afternoon. The heaviest snow total reported so far was in Evanston, which got 18 inches of snow since Sunday night.RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Heavy Lake-Effect Snow Combines With Snowstorm System; Totals Reach Up To 18 Inches
Much of the city saw 1 to 1.5 FEET of snow. pic.twitter.com/qm0mvaZKn1
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) February 16, 2021
The National Weather Service said, from Sunday night through about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Midway International Airport saw 17.7 inches of snow, Romeoville saw 7.8 inches, O’Hare International Airport got 7.5 inches, and Rockford International Airport got 3 inches. In addition, as of 6 a.m., Midway had a total of 2 feet of snow on the ground, and O’Hare had 21 inches, the most since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011.
According to the National Weather Service, Chicago has now had measurable snow for nine days in a row, tying a record set in February 2018. It’s possible another snow system could move in Wednesday night, and if it brings at least 0.1 inches, Chicago would set a new record with 10 consecutive days of measurable snow.
Here are snow totals reported so far:
Cook County
18.0” Evanston
17.0” Lincoln Square
17.7” Midway Airport
16.0” Albany Park
16.9” Douglas Park
15.0” Harwood Heights
14.5” Oak Lawn
14.0” Homewood
13.0” Beverly
9.7” Northbrook
8.4” Park Ridge
7.5” O’Hare Airport
7.5” Palos Park
6.4” Schaumburg
5.6” Medinah
5.5” Palatine
Will County
8.2” Lockport
8.1” Mokena
7.8” Romeoville
7.2” Manhattan
6.8” Joliet
DuPage County
6.6” Glen Ellyn
5.0” Naperville
Kane CountyRELATED: Chicago Weather: Chicago Starts Digging Out From Massive Snow Piles
4.8” Elgin
4.7” Woodridge
4.1” Aurora
3.9” Batavia
2.4” Geneva
2.0” Campton Hills
5.3” St. Charles
Kendall County
4.2” Plainfield
Grundy County
5.5” Carbon Hill
De Kalb County
2.5” Cortland
McHenry County
2.1” Marengo
Lake County (IL)
4.7” Forest Lake
4.0” Grandwood Park
2.9” Lindenhurst
La Salle County
5.9” Ottawa
4.0” Peru
Lake County (IN)
13.8” Lake Station
11.3” Crown Point
Porter County
18.0” Valparaiso
15.0” Chesterton
13.7” Porter
11.3” Ogden Dunes
10.9” Crown Point
Jasper County
9.5” RemingtonMORE: Chicago Weather: The Top 10 Biggest Snowstorms In City History
7.8” Demotte