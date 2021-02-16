REALTIME WEATHER:Snow Totals | Closings | Airport Delays | Latest Conditions
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An historic snowstorm buried parts of the Chicago area in up to 18 inches of snow by Tuesday morning, although some locations saw less than half of that.

Snow began falling Sunday night, and while it had mostly cleared out by Tuesday morning, lake effect snow is excepted to continue through mid to late morning, shifting to Northwest Indiana by the afternoon. The heaviest snow total reported so far was in Evanston, which got 18 inches of snow since Sunday night.

The National Weather Service said, from Sunday night through about 6 a.m. Tuesday, Midway International Airport saw 17.7 inches of snow, Romeoville saw 7.8 inches, O’Hare International Airport got 7.5 inches, and Rockford International Airport got 3 inches. In addition, as of 6 a.m., Midway had a total of 2 feet of snow on the ground, and O’Hare had 21 inches, the most since the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011.

A motorist digs a path to his car Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after an overnight snow storm dumped up to 18.5 inches in the Chicago area. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

According to the National Weather Service, Chicago has now had measurable snow for nine days in a row, tying a record set in February 2018. It’s possible another snow system could move in Wednesday night, and if it brings at least 0.1 inches, Chicago would set a new record with 10 consecutive days of measurable snow.

Here are snow totals reported so far:

Cook County

18.0”                      Evanston

17.0”                      Lincoln Square

17.7”                      Midway Airport

16.0”                      Albany Park

16.9”                      Douglas Park

15.0”                      Harwood Heights

14.5”                      Oak Lawn

14.0”                      Homewood

13.0”                      Beverly

9.7”                        Northbrook

8.4”                        Park Ridge

7.5”                        O’Hare Airport

7.5”                        Palos Park

6.4”                        Schaumburg

5.6”                        Medinah

5.5”                        Palatine

Will County

8.2”                        Lockport

8.1”                        Mokena

7.8”                        Romeoville

7.2”                        Manhattan

6.8”                        Joliet

DuPage County

6.6”                        Glen Ellyn

5.0”                        Naperville

Kane County

4.8”                        Elgin

4.7”                        Woodridge

4.1”                        Aurora

3.9”                        Batavia

2.4”                        Geneva

2.0”                        Campton Hills

5.3”                        St. Charles

Kendall County

4.2”                        Plainfield

Grundy County

5.5”                        Carbon Hill

De Kalb County

2.5”                        Cortland

McHenry County

2.1”                        Marengo

Lake County (IL)

4.7”                        Forest Lake

4.0”                        Grandwood Park

2.9”                        Lindenhurst

La Salle County

5.9”                        Ottawa

4.0”                        Peru

Lake County (IN)

13.8”                      Lake Station

11.3”                      Crown Point

Porter County

18.0”                      Valparaiso

15.0”                      Chesterton

13.7”                     Porter

11.3”                      Ogden Dunes

10.9”                      Crown Point

Jasper County

9.5”                        Remington

7.8”                        Demotte

