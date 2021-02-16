CHICAGO (CBS) — Perhaps the best way to get around today? Skis!

The other option: driving at your own peril. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports from Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood where side streets are still buried.

It’s not just the streets, it’s cars too. City crews have been out for more than 24 hours taking care of main streets, the first priority. As far as the smaller streets are concerned, the clearing isn’t expected to happen for at least a few more hours.

The still snowed-in city side streets mean one thing: shoveling is a necessity, if car owners want to pull out of a parking spot anytime soon. While it’s possible to drive down many of the streets, it’s slow going, even treacherous at times.

In one case, it took a neighborhood armada, with shovels in hand, to help a driver from Georgia out of his spot. Half a dozen people in all. It was likely the scene repeated over and over as drivers who must leave their coveted side street parking spots attempt to do so.

A spokesperson for Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation said they hope city plows can get off the main roads and onto the side streets sometime Tuesday evening.

Longtime Chicagoans said they get it. They’re patient. Until they’re not.

“I would give them another 48 hours. I get it. They’re busy. But eventually people have to get to work,” said Ravenswood resident Angie Zemeno. “Unfortunately I had to take the day off because we had a good amount of snow and my mom’s car is stuck.”

A city spokesperson said they’ve added crews to the fleet out clearing the streets. In addition, they will start moving large piles of snow by dump truck to pre-determined city lots to help clear some paths.