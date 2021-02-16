CHICAGO (CBS) — Seniors and those with disabilities are among the most vulnerable when it come to clearing snow.

They need help.

In Chicago’s 15th ward, volunteers are making sure they get it. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot has more on what volunteers are doing to lend a helping hand.

Downtown, there are crews of professionals doing snow removal and making walkways clear, In West Englewood, volunteers are doing the heavy lifting with shovels, to help those in need.

Eighty-year-old year-old Loretta Lee thought she’d never get her white 2020 Toyota Corolla out of the nearly 17 inches of snow, surrounding it.

“With the snow, we were buried in. So they came and cleared our snow,” said Lee.

And 75-year-old Alvesta Sanders faced a similar situation, with her SUV.

“You know you could barely see it, there was so much snow around it,” Sanders said.

Her major concern? Getting her vehicle out of the snow so she can make her appointment for her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to get out because the longer it stays in and it’s cold, the harder it is to get out,” Sanders said.

Sanders and Lee are among the nearly 70 people in Chicago’s 15th Ward on a list created by Ald. Raymond Lopez.

“If you’re shoveling and you’re able to shovel your sidewalk, check on your neighbors and see if there’s a senior on your block that you can help,” Lopez said. “Because truly that’s the best way we’re going to get through this at this point, by taking care of each other.”

For the past six years, Lopez has organized volunteers to help with the snow removal for seniors and those with disabilities in West Englewood, as well as Brighton Park, Gage Park and Back of the Yards neighborhoods.

Realtor Carl Guzzy lives in Orland Park. He drove to West Englewood to pick up a shovel and help clear the snow.

“I believe the seniors are the backbone of our country. They worked so hard, they fought for our country and now they deserve to be taken care of,” Guzzy said.

It usually takes six volunteers a day to tackle the snow in the ward. This time, they don’t expect to finish, until midday Wednesday.