CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was injured Tuesday night in a restaurant parking lot in the Greater Grand Crossing community.
Police were called at 7:22 p.m. for shots fired in the 7500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, and found two men with gunshot wounds in the restaurant parking lot.RELATED: Chicago Tribune Owner Agrees To Purchase By Hedge Fund Alden Global Capital
One man, age unknown, had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.RELATED: Chicago Weather: Snow Returns
A 19-year-old man was shot in the right hand and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.MORE: 68-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck In Head By Bullet While In Car In Bridgeport
Area Two detectives were investigating Tuesday night.