MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — Heavy snow Monday night into Tuesday morning was blamed for a messy roof collapse at the Glen Grove Equestrian Center in Morton Grove.
Fire companies from Morton Grove and Niles were called to the equestrian center at 9453 Harms Rd. for a natural gas leak, according to the Village of Morton Grove. The riding arena is owned by Cook County.RELATED: 68-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Struck In Head By Bullet While In Car In Bridgeport
When they arrived, firefighters found a section of the roof in the southeast corner of the complex had collapsed. The area that collapsed included the riding arena.RELATED: What To Do, And What Not To Do, To Protect Your Home Amid Massive Snow, Cold
The roof had apparently collapsed at 6 a.m. due to the weight of the snow and the gas leak reportedly started when a line broke during the collapse.
No people or animals were in the section of the building where the roof collapsed. The rest of the building did not appear to be affected.MORE: Chicago Weather: Snow Chance Returns Wednesday
Fire companies shut down the supply of natural gas to the section of the building where the roof collapsed, and worked with Cook County personnel onsite to secure remaining hazards.